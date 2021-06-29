Netflix to produce another spin off episode titled Kingdom: The Crown Prince? Netflix Korea RESPONDS

While ‘Kingdom: Ashin of the North’ will be released on July 23, there are rumours that Netflix will produce another prequel for the hit series ‘Kingdom.’ Read on to find out.

We are extremely pumped to watch Kingdom: Ashin of the North starring Jun Ji Hyun, a prequel to the events that occur in the two seasons of Kingdom, buzz is that we might get another spin-off episode too! Yes, you read it right. According to reports carried out by Naver TV Entertainment, the prequel episode is titled, Kingdom: The Crown Prince starring Ju Ji Hoon in the lead role.

The new prequel is said to follow the story of the Crown Prince, Lee Chang. Actor Ju Ji Hoon has been approached to play the titular role and it will be penned by Kim Eun Hee. Kingdom: Ashin of the North follows the story from Jun Ji Hyun's point of view as a fierce warrior who encounters Lee Chang's troupe on their journey North to discover the origins of the infected. The new sidequel narrates the Crown Prince's backstory and his connection with Ashin.

However, a representative from Netflix Korea responded in a cryptic manner and stated that nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Well, we take it as an almost yes! Kingdom: Ashin of the North starring Jun Ji Hyun will showcase Ashin's fierce journey as a tough warrior in the special bonus episode to release on July 23 KST.

