Netflix releases censored version of Vikings in India blurring scenes depicting nudity and meat

The popular historical drama series Vikings has been released in India by Netflix. However, the streaming platform has released a censored version of the series much to everyone's shock.

The popular series Vikings has finally been released in India but not without being censored. Yes, you heard it right. The show which has been released uncensored in places like the US and Italy comes with numerous cuts as has been reported by users in India who have watched the same. The scenes which have been blurred depict nudity, violence, and to everyone’s shock, meat too at times! Netflix has, however, not responded to such reports about the scenes being censored.

As per reports, two extended cuts have been made in Vikings one of which is nudity and gory violence that has been featured in some of its episodes. Another cut was being made when the series found its way for broadcasting on the History channel. However, to add to this, further extensive cuts have been made on the censored version of the popular series that is now available for the Netflix users in India. Many have complained about the same on social media too.

For the unversed, this is the second time that Netflix has released a censored show in the country. Before this, the online streaming platform had released a censored version of the film Angry Indian Goddesses despite releasing uncensored versions in other countries. However, the uncut version of the Pan Nalin directorial was released later on after receiving a lot of complaints from the users. Talking about Vikings, the historical drama series has a large viewer base all over the world and has completed six successful seasons.

