Netflix releases first official teaser for the upcoming sci-fi action movie JUNG_E; Confirms release date

The first official teaser for the upcoming sci-fi action movie ‘JUNG_E’ was released by Netflix on December 21, 2022. The film is scheduled to be released on January 20, 2023, the following year.

Kang Soo Yeon , Kim Hyun Joo , and Ryu Kyung Soo are the main characters in Yeon Sang Ho's upcoming science fiction movie JUNG_E, which will be available on Netflix. The film, which takes place in the 22nd century, shows a world that has become uninhabitable owing to climate change. An internal struggle erupts in the shelter designed for human survival amidst the destruction. By cloning the brain of a valiant soldier who is her mother, a researcher at an AI facility leads the attempt to put a stop to a civil war. The cloning project could be the secret to winning the war.

The Cast

Seo Hyun, the protagonist character, will be portrayed by award-winning actress Kang Soo Yeon. She is the team leader of a research institute that develops brain cloning and artificial intelligence technology, and she is in charge of Jung E's brain clone and battle power test. Sadly, JUNG_E marks the actress' final on-screen performance before her untimely death on May 7, 2022, at the age of 55, from a cerebral haemorrhage.

Jung Yi, a former Allied Forces commander who is the subject of a brain cloning experiment, will be played by Kim Hyun Joo. In the brand-new drama ‘Trolley,’ the actress is visible.

Sang Hoon, the head of a research institute who must be successful in the project involving brain cloning, will be played by Ryu Kyung Soo. The actor is very well known for his roles in Itaewon Class, Glitch, and Hellbound.

JUNG_E is officially the first Netflix production for director Yeon Sang Ho, who also wrote the Hellbound manga and was the driving force behind the film Train to Busan.

The Netflix premiere of ‘JUNG_E’ is scheduled for January 20, 2023!