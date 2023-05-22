Netflix reportedly planning to release short film series Persona: Sulli posthumously

Netflix has recently dropped a bombshell by hinting at the possible release of the highly anticipated short film Persona: Sulli (Persona 2) starring f(x)'s Sulli. Fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting the chance to witness this extraordinary creation and pay tribute to the incredible talent that Sulli possessed.

What is the Persona short film series?

In 2019, Netflix introduced Persona, a captivating anthology film series featuring IU and directed by four different filmmakers. Building upon its success, a sequel titled Persona 2 was planned, with Sulli as the lead. Just like the first series, five directors were set to contribute short-form films. However, production came to a halt tragically following Sulli's untimely passing. Recently, there has been a buzz on social media about the potential release of Persona: Sulli (Persona 2) on Netflix Brazil. According to circulating posts, the film has purportedly been added to the streaming platform's catalog and is slated for release on June 16. It will be a special episode of the 'Persona' anthology series starring Sulli, and an in-depth interview she gave in 2019. This news has sparked anticipation and speculation among fans and viewers eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see Sulli's performance in this highly anticipated installment.

Netflix’s response to the speculation

According to a Netflix representative, the film ‘Persona: Sulli’ is a production by Mystic Story. Presently, there are ongoing discussions, including the possibility of streaming the film on Netflix and determining the official release date. The streaming platform is actively considering the inclusion of the film in its catalog, but further details are yet to be finalized.

Fans and admirers of Sulli's work have been eagerly awaiting news of Persona: Sulli since its announcement. The short film holds the promise of providing closure to her fans and serving as a lasting testament to her talent and artistic legacy. While the exact release date for Persona: Sulli is yet to be confirmed, the buzz surrounding its potential release has already ignited anticipation and excitement among fans worldwide. Netflix's involvement guarantees a wider audience for the film, allowing Sulli's message and artistry to resonate with viewers on a global scale. As we wait for further updates on the release of ‘Persona: Sulli,’ let us cherish the memories and contributions of this remarkable artist. Sulli's talent, passion, and courage continue to inspire and remind us of the power of artistic expression.

Meanwhile, Sulli made her debut in the entertainment industry as a child actress in 2005, appearing in SBS's drama Ballad of Seodong. Later on, in 2009, she debuted as a member of the popular girl group f(x). Throughout her career, Sulli showcased her acting skills in various successful projects, including notable works such as To the Beautiful You and Fashion King, among others.

