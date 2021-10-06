Netflix responds to rumours of ‘Sweet Home’ renewing for season 2 with Lee Si Young & Park Gyu Young

According to various reports on October 6, ‘Sweet Home’ will return with its second season. The apocalyptic horror drama that took the internet by storm with its par cinematography and interesting characters that each had a story of their own. ‘Sweet Home 2’ is expected to begin filming this winter.

The first season is led by actor Song Kang who received a lot of praise for his role of Cha Hyun Soo, the young boy who is thrust into a monster-ridden building where he must now reside in order to save his life. The neighbours in the program and their inter-relations were another highlight as Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Lee Do Hyun, Park Gyu Young and more combined forces to fight against the monsters.

Originally, ‘Sweet Home’ is based on a Korean webtoon of the same name as some new characters were introduced for the Netflix version. One of these was Lee Si Young’s character, Seo Yi Kyung who is a sceptical former special forces officer. With her martial arts skills, she becomes one of the prime ‘saviours’ of the show. Park Gyu Young plays a bassist on ‘Sweet Home’.

Both these characters as well as the actors are said to have been retained for the second season. It has also been brought to attention that the main cast will not be returning and new actors have already been chosen.

Netflix has responded to these reports by saying, “Nothing is confirmed”.

