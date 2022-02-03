Netflix’s All of Us Are Dead soars on global charts achieving Top 10 ranks in THESE many countries

Banking on its long and bountiful zombie history, South Korea has presented the world with another one of its aces, in the form of high-schoolers struggling to survive. Released worldwide on January 28, ‘All of Us Are Dead’ is a webtoon adaptation of ‘Now at Our School’ (literal translation) and opens up a story at Hyosan High School.

The students at the school are faced with a deadly situation when a zombie apocalypse breaks out and they are left with little to no help from the outside world. Their friendships are put to test as they encounter the harsh realities of waning hope. In their attempts to survive, they level up with some of the most scarring happenings.

Spread over 12 blood-filled episodes, the show soon caught fire among the young guns and became a trending topic globally. The reports have poured in, following a long weekend for the Lunar New Year and ‘All of Us Are Dead’ has ranked in the top 10 of Netflix in a whopping 91 countries. Recording over 124.79 million hours of screen time within 3 days, the February 2 update, it shot to No.1 in the global top 10 charts.

Taking the first rank in South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, and more, 'All of Us Are Dead' was also well-received in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Greece, Russia, Spain and Italy.

