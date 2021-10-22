Netflix’s ‘Hellbound’ unveils horrifying posters starring Yoo Ah In, Park Jung Min & more

People think their fate is in their own hands. ‘Hellbound’ challenges the notion with a force unparalleled and unseen. What one would initially expect to be of the fantasy genre, soon turns to horror and thriller once the true face of the chairman of a religious cult, Saejinrihoe is revealed.

Played by Yoo Ah In who is known to take on challenging roles, Jeong Jin Soo, has other plans for people who are ordered condemnation at the hands of ‘angels’ that he claims take them to their afterlife. Based on one of the most popular webtoons in South Korea of the same name, ‘Hellbound’ is directed by the webtoon’s writer himself, Yeon Sang Ho who is known for his works ‘Train to Busan’ and 'Peninsula' among others.

Jeong Jin Soo preaches that as the day of death arrives, these angels bound to hell sentence the people of earth and painful, gory deaths are witnessed. A program director of a broadcasting station, Bae Young Jae (played by Park Jung Min), sets out to unveil the truth behind the nightmarish practices of a church that hides behind its pretext of saving people.

The posters released on October 22 show a man on his knees as his body is surrounded by flames from within. Another man is running away from his apparent fate when the ‘death angels’ try to catch up. The posters present a question, “Is this God’s judgement or is it murder?” making one wonder what kinds of troubling stories will be revealed.

‘Hellbound’ premieres on November 19 on Netflix and also stars Kim Hyun Joo, Won Jin Ah, Yang Ik Jun, Kim Do Yun, Kim Shin Rok, Ryu Kyung Soo, and Lee Ree.

