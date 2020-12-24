Netflix’s highly awaited Baahubali: Before The Beginning series to be re envisioned with new cast & team

There’s some bad news for all the Baahubali fans as they will have to wait a bit longer to watch Baahubali: Before The Beginning’s live-action prequel series on Netflix.

If you are one of those who have been eagerly waiting for SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali: Before The Beginning series on Netflix, then there is some bad news for you. Back in 2018, Netflix had announced Baahubali’s live-action prequel series which will focus on the life of Shivagami. Based on Anand Neelakantan’s novel ‘The Rise of Sivagami,’ the two-season show featured Mrunal Thakur, Anoop Soni, and Rahul Bose in the lead roles. Despite being completed, the highly-anticipated show has been put on hold. The series will be re-envisioned as Netflix is not happy with the final outcome and thinks it didn’t shape up as expected.

In a statement given to DesiMartini, a source from Netflix said, “Baahubali is one of India’s most beloved stories. To bring this universe to life in the scale and manner it deserves, we’re reenvisioning the story along with our amazing partners. Together we want to make sure we do justice to the expansive vision, depth of storytelling, and complex characters.”

South Indian filmmakers Deva Katta and Praveen Sattaru have directed the series. Mrunal had played the young Shivagami in the series that has been now been scrapped. It was wrapped up in August 2019. Now, the latest buzz has it that a new creative team has been roped in for the show that is being re-written. Also, it is said that the new lead cast is currently being locked. The upcoming series is touted to be one of the grandest and expensive Indian web shows ever. It is currently in the pre-production stage. The makers are reportedly planning to start rolling by April-May next year.

Credits :DesiMartini

