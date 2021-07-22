Netflix’s new film Vivo tells a heartwarming tale of friendship & adventure; Mark your calendars for THIS date

Netflix has a new release coming up! Fans of animated movies rejoice because the streaming platform’s latest cartoon film will keep you hooked for hours! Titled Vivo-- the story follows a cheerful little kinkajou with a singing talent no other. Vivo and his owner Andres travel around the world delivering awesome performances for audiences young and old but this little critter is saving his best act for one special person.

On a journey to finding Andres’ long-lost friend, Vivo will meet some new friends along the way and will learn some valuable life lessons that he’ll never forget. The film is set to release on August 6th 2021. The official synopsis via Netflix reads: A music-loving kinkajou embarks on a journey of a lifetime to fulfil his destiny and deliver a love song for an old friend.

Alongside Miranda, Guardians of the Galaxy actress Zoe Saldana will be starring in this animated movie as she voices the role of Rosa, Juan de Marcos González will voice Andres, Michael Rooker will voice Lutador, Atlanta‘s Brian Tyree Henry and Nailed It‘s Nicole Byer will voice two spoonbills, and the iconic Cuban-American singer Gloria Estefan will voice the role of Marta Sandoval.

The film is directed by Oscar nominee Kirk DeMicco (The Croods), co-directed by Brandon Jeffords (Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2), written by Quiara Alegria Hudes (In the Heights), produced by Lisa Stewart (Monsters vs. Aliens), Michelle Wong (Hotel Transylvania 2) and Oscar winner Rich Moore (Zootopia), with visual consultation by Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins (Blade Runner 2049).

