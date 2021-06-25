Netflix’s new heist movie confirms star cast of Yoo Ah In, Lee Kyu Hyung, Go Kyung Pyo, Park Ju Hyun & more

A new Korean action heist movie will soon be in the making! Check out all the details about the movie and the cast here.

The streaming platform giant Netflix is gearing up for yet another Korean movie full of an exciting story and an incredible cast. Thanks to the explosion of the Korean wave, a plethora of K-Dramas have been made available and are gradually releasing under the OTT’s production. The latest Korean movie produced by Netflix is described as an ‘action blockbuster’, and is set during the time of 1988 Seoul Olympics.

On June 25, the producers of the action heist film titled Seoul Vibe, confirmed the cast and characters. The movie is about an impossible grand heist for slush fund robbery undertaken by a group of talented drivers, called the Samgyedong Supreme Team. According to the reports, the award-winning Yoo Ah In will essay the role of the lead, Dong Wook, who is the Samgyedong Team’s leader. Actor Go Kyung Pyo will play the role of Woo Sam, the unofficial DJ of the crew, who is also a bit emotional. Bok Nam, who knows any and every street of Seoul, will be played by Lee Kyu Hyung.

There are also other interesting characters such as Yoon Hee, Dong Wook’s younger sister who is the head of Seoul’s biggest bike club and also the only female member in the crew. The movie Seoul Vibe is helmed by the director of famous movies As One and The King’s Case Note, Moon Hyun Sung.

The plot of the story seems exciting and also promises a thrilling car chase scene!

