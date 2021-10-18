Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ collects 900 million USD since release? Reports

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ is seeing an uproar like never before. The money chaser opens with more than just a pinch of reality and did not take much time to become a hot potato among the watchers who were quick to jump on the trend bandwagon.

Now, it has been reported that the nine-part series has collected 900 million USD since its release on September 17, as per Bloomberg. Netflix’s estimate comes after a whopping 132 million people are recorded to have watched the show for at least 2 minutes. ‘Squid Game’ also became the most-watched Netflix show as of last week following a record-breaking 111 million viewership count for the same.

An originally 2.4 million USD per episode show that raked up a total budget of 21.4 million USD for production has brought in the numbers unexpectedly and has been continuing to stay in the talks as the actors climb up the ladder of fame, one interview, one endorsement and one TV show appearance at a time.

Praised for its depiction of the harsh reality of the world and a slew of twists and turns adding up to an already interesting plot, one wonders what it was exactly that has everyone hooked onto the show that is bloodied and gore. An ironical pictorial of its standing as adults fight for a pot of money with children’s games, the lack of empathy towards the value of life is put forth as a question worth millions of dollars, literally.

With not much information on Netflix’s official numbers, the rule of ‘Squid Game’ seems much more real as it ascends to the top.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Squid Game's Anupam Tripathi opens up on the BETRAYAL his character faces & which game he'd win in real life

What did you like about ‘Squid Game’? Let us know below.