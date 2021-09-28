Netflix series ‘Squid Game’ caught up in pop up demolition, phone number and bank account leak controversies

‘Squid Game’ has become the talk of the town as it continues to rank high in multiple regions, going so far as grabbing the number 1 spot on the US Netflix for 2 days straight, a first for any Korean show. The cast of Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ho Yeon have all become new fan favourites.

While the show itself soars high, the makers seem to have landed in trouble for multiple reasons bringing the spotlight to it even further. The phone number of a person identified as Mr.Kim was revealed in the show making him be at the other end of incessant calling from viewers. The said victim, a businessman from the Gyeongbuk region in South Korea, has received thousands of calls and text messages from people asking him to win the game and hurling obscenities. Reports surfaced that the man had been offered a compensation of 1 million KRW, though they have not reached a final agreement.

The production company, Siren Pictures, has further denied the reports of the illegal leak of a bank account number that appears in the show. They have called it ‘obtained through co-operation during the production process’. Meanwhile, South Korean Presidential candidate Huh Kyung Young has offered to buy the leaked phone number as announced through his social media account, ahead of the election.

In other news, the ‘Squid Game’ experience zone set on the Itaewon Station, South Korea was demolished ahead of schedule. The decision came about after people started flocking the store following the surge in the show’s popularity. Non-adherence to COVID-19 norms caused the authorities to stop its functioning on September 24 instead of September 26 as originally planned.

