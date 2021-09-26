Netflix Tudum India Spotlight: Sneak peek into Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka, SLB's Heeramandi & 8 NEW projects

Netflix India has stepped up its game with its virtual fan event named Tudum. The global fan event recently dropped its Netflix Tudum: India Spotlight featuring 10 brand new upcoming projects to the streaming platform. Releasing a 30-minute clip with Ali Fazal and Radhika Apte hosting it, the virtual fan event gave us a glimpse of all the 10 new projects that are slated to release in the coming months.

From teasers to songs to glimpses of what fans can expect, Netflix India's Tudum event was a winner. The fan event kicked off with Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka. The film will be releasing on the streaming platform and the actor gave an insight into his character of a news anchor via an intense short clip.

The makers of Meenakshi Sundareshwar starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani dropped the romantic drama's first song. As for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, which is the filmmaker's first web series, he revealed the story came to him 14 years ago and will be set in the pre-Independence era in Lahore. Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya teaser starring Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi is not to be missed.

Madhuri Dixit is all set to enter the web space with Finding Anamika and her first look as superstar Anamika Anand was revealed in the Tudum reel. The first look at Raveena Tandon and Ashutosh Rana's Aranyak was also dropped as well as a hilarious banter between Plan A Plan B stars Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia is another highlight of the reel.

In the second half of the Tudum reel, we go down south as Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali makes an entry. It's safe to say, the Malayalam superhero's first look has left fans in a frenzy. Netflix classic Little Things Season 4's first look was also revealed as the adorable couple navigate new space. The Netflix Tudum: India Spotlight ended with a sneak peek of the upcoming web series Mismatched and the recently released Kota Factory Season 2.

ALSO READ: Khufiya Teaser Out: Vishal Bhardwaj's spy thriller starring Tabu & Ali Fazal is intriguing