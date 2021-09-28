Netflix TUDUM Korea Spotlight: New World, My Name, Hellbound announced

Netflix’s global fan event called ‘TUDUM’ was streamed worldwide on September 25 as a look into the upcoming shows, films and more were granted to K-universe fans. Helmed by EXO’s Kai and Super Junior’s Heechul as MCs the show featured actors Song Kang and Jung Hae In, all in their handsome glory.

Launching new content every month, the teasers for some of the shows were premiered at the event. October 1 will see the revered chef Baek Jong Won in laid back conversations with actors Han Ji Min, Lee Joon Gi and Kim Hee Ae along with musicians Loco, Jay Park and well-known faces of volleyball player Kim Yeon Koung and Na Young Seok PD in ‘Paik’s Spirit’. ‘Nevertheless’ fame Han So Hee will unleash her fierce side in ‘My Name’ on October 15.

Yoo Ah In’s mind boggling supernatural thriller ‘Hellbound’ will meet the fans on November 19 while Lee Seung Gi, EXO’s Kai, Super Junior’s Kim Heechul, Park Na Rae, Jo Bo Ah, and SECHSKIES’s Eun Ji Won will compete on a picturesque island in ‘New World’. Rain and Ro Hong Chul will go for a spin on in ‘The Hungry and the Hairy’ and Gong Yoo, Bae Doona and Lee Joon are off to space in ‘The Silent Sea’.

2022 will see its own share of new releases with ‘Juvenile Justice’, ‘All of Us Are Dead’ and ‘Love and Leashes’ finding their way to the screens.

‘Love Alarm’, ‘Sweet Home’, ‘Navillera’ and ‘Nevertheless’ fame Song Kang joined the fun with his own tour of the Netflix office as he went around testing his senses. With his cheesy remarks and unparalleled visuals, fans were subjected to the actor’s impeccable charms.

Jung Hae In blasted his ‘boyfriend looks’ to fans tuning in to catch a day on set with the actor. As he went through a photoshoot with fellow ‘D.P.’ actors Koo Kyo Hwan and Kim Sung Kyun, interesting anecdotes from the drama shoot were shared.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Here are all the Kdramas airing in September to make it even more exciting

Which show are you the most excited about? Let us know below.