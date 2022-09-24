Netflix TUDUM: ‘Squid Game’ unreleased clip feat. Lee Byung Hun, ‘Hellbound 2’ trailer and more

On September 24th, Netflix posted on the official YouTube channel 'Squid Game Season 1 | Unpublished clip video'. Director Hwang Dong Hyuk, who appeared in the released video, said, "Thank you once again to all Netflix fans around the world who loved 'Squid Game'." He added, "Please look forward to Season 2, which will come back with a new story. For the fans who are waiting for Season 2 of 'Squid Game', I’ve prepared a small gift."

In the video released along with it, someone was shown walking around holding a bag of two goldfish. This person entered the room and released the goldfish in the fishbowl, and the person who revealed his face was the frontman (Lee Byung Hun). After the cut was changed, the video ended after showing someone staring at the room from outside the building.