Netflix TUDUM: ‘Squid Game’ unreleased clip feat. Lee Byung Hun, ‘Hellbound 2’ trailer and more
Netflix Korea released new teasers and clips for the upcoming year and we are excited!
On September 24th, Netflix posted on the official YouTube channel 'Squid Game Season 1 | Unpublished clip video'. Director Hwang Dong Hyuk, who appeared in the released video, said, "Thank you once again to all Netflix fans around the world who loved 'Squid Game'." He added, "Please look forward to Season 2, which will come back with a new story. For the fans who are waiting for Season 2 of 'Squid Game', I’ve prepared a small gift."
In the video released along with it, someone was shown walking around holding a bag of two goldfish. This person entered the room and released the goldfish in the fishbowl, and the person who revealed his face was the frontman (Lee Byung Hun). After the cut was changed, the video ended after showing someone staring at the room from outside the building.
Netflix confirmed the production of the original series 'Hellbound 2' which tells the story of a supernatural phenomenon that occurs when people are sentenced to hell by the messengers of hell who appeared without notice.It illuminates religious groups that have been revived in the midst of chaos and those who seek to uncover the truth of the incident and poses a heavy question.
There was also a clip for ‘Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area’ where Cha Moo Hyuk (Kim Sung Oh) chased a former North Korean secret agent and many secrets were revealed! The drama followed The Professor (Yoo Ji Tae) schemes an ambitious heist that will have a massive payout. For his plan, the Professor scouts for potential team members. The recruited members select city names as their code names and they all have strong personalities. Their plan seems perfect, but due to the hostages that they take, they face an unexpected situation.