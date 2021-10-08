Netflix's blockbuster series 'Squid Game' is eligible for an Emmy nomination but there's a catch; Find out

Internet publication Variety published a report stating that Netflix's blockbuster survival series 'Squid Game' is eligible for an Emmy nomination as confirmed by Television Academy! Yes, you read it right! However, there is a catch. According to an Academy spokesperson, because 'Squid Game' was produced under Netflix, which is an American company, it can be entered in the Primetime Emmy race!

But, since it is a Korean-language series (international series), it is also eligible to enter the International Emmys. But it has to choose and can't enter both, as both the Los Angeles-based TV Academy and the New York-based International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences have rules preventing double nominations! The dystopian series premiered a few weeks ago, but it still remains on the top of the charts in more than 80 countries. It is left to be seen, what decision the makers make regarding the superhit series and will 'Squid Game' make history like Bong Joon Ho's Oscar-winning film 'Parasite'.

Meanwhile, 'Squid Game' breakout star Anupam Tripathi will reportedly feature as a guest on MBC's 'I Live Alone'. The actor recently met with the variety show's production to discuss his appearance. Anupam Tripathi, who has previously starred in 'Space Sweepers', 'Descendants Of The Sun' and 'Hospital Playlist' portrayed the character of Abdul Ali, a Pakistani migrant worker who enters the Game to provide for his young family after his employer refuses to pay him for months. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

