Netflix’s hit dating reality show Single’s Inferno announces recruitment for third season

Netflix’s popular Korean dating reality program ‘Single’s Inferno’ has been hitting all the right vibes for the fans after first premiering in December 2021. Returning in December 2022, the stakes were kept the same but the response was even better with the participants becoming global stars and gaining tens of thousands of fans. Moreover, it became the first Korean reality show ever to chart in Netflix’s Global Top 10 list, displaying its global following. When it was announced that the show will be returning for a third season, everyone seemed to be more than ready to apply.

Single’s Inferno Season 3

‘Single’s Inferno 3’ will surely be hotter than ever and with more drama aligned, it appears that the contestants will also be just as unique. While the last edition had some members who were related to those from the first season, a new slate has seemingly been planned this time around. Previously, the show’s creators announced that a new location will be chosen unlike season two which had the same venue as the pilot edition. Moreover, another big change can be expected in the form of rules which are set to go under a revamp.

Recruitment for Single’s Inferno 3

Recently, Netflix Korea announced that the hottest hell or inferno will be returning once again and awaits those singles who are ready to put their love lives on the line. Recruitment has begun for anyone who wishes to be a part of the show, with submission of their basic details (name, age, occupation, relationship status, etc ) and photos in order to be considered. While the previously appeared cast members may recommend some of their own acquaintances or friends on the show, this casting call is an open opportunity for everyone out there. Furthermore, actors or influencers who have appeared on other Netflix shows or are active in the entertainment industry may stand a chance to be a part of this dating program after all.

Joining the likes of other Korean reality shows dropping on Netflix this year, life ‘The Devil's Plan’ and ‘Zombieverse’, ‘Single’s Inferno 3’ will surely be an anticipated release in 2023.

