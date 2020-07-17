Netflix's Indian Matchmaking Twitter Review: Some netizens love it while others deem it 'wrong' on many levels

Indian Matchmaking is now live on Netflix and has already taken social media by storm. While scores of netizens seemed to have loved the show, many others have called out the blatant coloursim, castism and sexism.

Netflix dropped an all new reality romance show after the hugely popular Too Hot To Handle and this time around it has Indians at the centre of it. Aptly titled 'Indian Matchmaking', the show follows a prominent matchmaker Sima Taparia from India pairing up singles for an arranged marriage kind of setting. Set across Houston, Chicago, New Jersey, Mumbai and other locations, the eight-episode series follows a handful of single people looking for a partner. Given that the show revolves around Indians, families play a huge part through the series as Sima juggles their expectations.

The show is now live on Netflix and has already taken social media by storm. While scores of netizens seemed to have loved Nadia on the show, many others have called out the blatant coloursim, castism and sexism in the episodes. One user tweeted, "How the hell did #Netflix produce a program like #IndianMatchmaking? It is wrong on so many levels. Some of these things are appalling - sexism, classism. I, however, cannot stop watching it!"

Another user pointed out, "Anyone else find Indian Matchmaking throughly enraging and triggering? All the things I hate about how we treat women in Indian culture - put them down for wanting too much when they’re asking for the bare minimum and pat the men on the back for hanging high standards. I’m so mad." However, many others loved Nadia from the show, while netizens hinted at Aparna being the least favourite of the lot.

I am so fucking confused why the girl needs to be accommodating?? Hello I did not get an education and build a career so I can accommodate YOUR son #IndianMatchmaking — p (@apalakalypse) July 16, 2020

Nadia is BEAUTIFUL and I just love her personality... she deserves all the good things life has to offer #IndianMatchmaking — S (@astoldbyblondie) July 17, 2020

Anyone else find Indian Matchmaking throughly enraging and triggering? All the things I hate about how we treat women in Indian culture - put them down for wanting too much when they’re asking for the bare minimum and pat the men on the back for hanging high standards. I’m so mad — Jiya Jaisingh (@JaisinghJiya) July 16, 2020

Akshay when Sima Auntie asked what he wants in a wife.#indianmatchmaking pic.twitter.com/PQroPhjqb8 — Ashani (@loveashani) July 17, 2020

How the hell did #Netflix produce a program like #IndianMatchmaking?

It is wrong on so many levels. Some of these things are appalling - sexism, classism. I, however, cannot stop watching it! — finn dreamer (@finn_whitworth) July 16, 2020

#IndianMatchmaking candidates & their families seemed pretty obsessed with complexion, height & caste but there were a few interesting exceptions I rarely watch reality TV but this was an exception. Entertaining, compelling even After this I don't want to play Cupid again — Laaleen (@laaleen) July 17, 2020

He did not just say thay! Women, see this face, see this show and run #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/oe2VOwFtKU — Bindu Rai (@BinduRai) July 17, 2020

Fair, handsome, tall, slim, loves family, passionate stahhhppp #IndianMatchmaking — Here for rants. (@justugghh) July 17, 2020

#IndianMatchmaking , a show that had a great start but leaves you hanging & confused. The most annoying & painful experience was to watch Akshaye's story unfold. The drama seemed to take one 10 steps back in times and show the reality of matchmaking in the indian subcontinent. — Aneeqa Khan (@AKhan2441139) July 17, 2020

