Netflix’s Squid Game 2 starts filming in Seoul and Incheon; T.O.P to play role of former idol

According to industry insiders on July 11, filming for Squid Game season 2 began this week, with production taking place in both Seoul and Incheon. Lead protagonist Lee Jung Jae has already wrapped up his first filming session.

Squid Game 2 embarks on its filming journey

Notably, T.O.P, who had previously been the subject of debate, has joined the shoot as planned. He will play a 'retired idol' in the show, and his role is predicted to have a bigger impact than first thought. The second season of Squid Game went ahead as planned, despite the objections surrounding T.O.P's participation. It is therefore unlikely that Netflix, director Hwang Dong Hyuk, or the production firm will issue a formal statement addressing the situation.

Casting controversy surrounding T.O.P

Kang Ae Sim, Park Kyu Young, Cho Yu Ri, Lee David, Choi Seung Hyun, Lee Jin Wook, Won Ji An, and Noh Jae Won were added to the cast of Squid Game season 2 last month. This declaration, however, created controversy, owing mostly to Choi Seung Hyun's involvement. Critics objected to his casting, noting his previous drug troubles as well as other recent controversies in the entertainment sector involving celebrities such as Yoo Ah In.

T.O.P's close friend Lee Jung Jae was said to have recommended him for the part. Artist firm, Lee Jung Jae's agency, rejected these assertions, noting that casting decisions are completely handled by the director and the production firm. The agency also stated that numerous actors auditioned and were chosen for Squid Game 2, and Lee Jung Jae understands and respects the process. Despite the backlash over T.O.P's casting in the future season of Squid Game, the show's production team has indicated that he has no plans to leave the series.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Former BIGBANG member T.O.P to continue in Squid Game 2 amid director’s silence on casting controversy?