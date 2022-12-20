Netflix’s The Glory starring Song Hye Kyo and Lee Do Hyun to be divided into two parts

The press conference for the upcoming Netflix drama ‘The Glory’ was held on December 20, 2022. The writers and directors of the drama, as well as the actors, were present at the meeting. They announced that the drama will be broadcast in two parts: Part 1 and Part 2.

Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ starring Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, and Lim Ji Yeoni is scheduled to be released in Part 1 and Part 2. The production presentation of ‘Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ was held at the Grand Ballroom on the LL floor of JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul.

The news that ‘The Glory’ will be released in two parts was first made public during the press conference. Director Ahn said, “Part 1 will be released on December 30, 2022 and Part 2 will be released around March, so please show a lot of interest and love.” ‘The Glory’ has a total of 16 episodes, with ‘Part 2’ being released next year. Whereas, ‘Part 1’ will be released worldwide on Netflix on December 30, 2022.

Netflix drama - ‘The Glory’

'The Glory' is a tragic revenge thriller that begins with a high school student who aspires to be an architect. However, she was forced to leave school after experiencing horrendous bullying there. The perpetrator marries and has a child years later. When the child enters elementary school, the former victim transfers to teach their homeroom and begins her ruthless retaliation against the bullies and witnesses from her bullying days. Her merciless revenge plan begins in earnest.

The Cast

The drama has an impressive cast, including Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon, Yeom Hye Ran, Park Sung Hoon, and Jung Sung Il. Kim Eun Sook, who wrote the popular dramas The Heirs, Descendants of the Sun, and Guardian, is the drama's writer. Ahn Gil Ho is the director of this revenge-themed drama.