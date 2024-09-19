Netizen lodges complaint against NewJeans for using foreign brand cellphone in Korea Tourism ad; draws criticism

NewJeans is a popular K-pop girl group who are assigned as the official ambassador of Korean Tourism. However, the group has faced criticism for using a non-Korean brand cellphone during an advertisement. A formal complaint against the group has been lodged as it promotes a foreign brand rather than a native one.

On September 18, 2024, a civilian has formally lodged a complaint against NewJeans for using a phone from the brand Apple, most commonly known as an iPhone for a Korean Tourism advertisement. A netizen filed a complaint at the National Petition Service stating that Korean items should be promoted in a tourism video. However, the ESG Management team at the Korea Tourism Organization explained that since NewJeans is an ambassador for both Korean tourism and Apple, which is why the brand was shown.

However, the complaint was met with criticism by fellow netizens as they thought the person was taking it too far. The complaint was met with criticism and also showcased support for the members.

NewJeans, formed by ADOR, consists of five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Their debut was on July 22, 2022, with the single Attention, which became an instant viral sensation.

In January 2023, the girl group released their first single album, OMG, which achieved commercial success with accompanying singles Ditto and OMG, the former becoming the longest-running number-one song on the Circle Digital Chart.

Moreover, the group made their comeback on May 24, 2024, with a double single featuring four tracks: the title track How Sweet, the B-side Bubble Gum, and instrumental versions of both songs. The music videos for both songs have also been released.

The girl group also made their Japanese debut this year with another set of double single releases: Supernatural and the B-side, Right Now along with their music videos. Moreover, they also held their first-ever Japanese Fan meeting, titled Bunnys Camp, at Tokyo Dome.