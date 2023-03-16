Netizens confused as Woody Harrelson poses with Park Bo Gum, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Jennie and BIGBANG’s Taeyang

American actor Woody Harrelson recently took to his Instagram and posted a picture of himself, standing alongside Park Bo Gum, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Jennie, BIGBANG’s Taeyang and US House Representative Dean Phillips. The picture captured some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry alongside. Inevitably, it was quick to get noticed and soon went viral. Netizens couldn’t contain their shock and confusion and reposted the picture with their respective questions and speculations.

Woody Harrelson’s Instagram post

While BIGBANG’S Taeyang and BLACKPINK members Lisa and Jennie are YG artists, Park Bo Gum recently became a part of the Black Label - an associate company of YG. since Woody Harrelson captioned the picture ‘I had the most incredible time with these young talented folks in Seoul a couple of nights ago! They were so warm and friendly I didn't want to leave!’, most people figured that the American actor must have just met with the YG artists on a visit to Seoul. Something that was still beyond people to comprehend was why a US House Representative was seen posing with the lot.

Who is Woody Harrelson?

Woody Harrelson is a 61-year-old American actor who rose to fame with his role in NBC's Cheers. In the show ‘Cheers’, Woody Harrelson was seen playing the role of Woody Boyd, a simple-minded bartender. His Instagram update on March 16, 2023 has confused netizens across the globe. While many are borderline shocked, a lot of people are assuming that the actor’s visit to Seoul could just be work-related. There is also a decent fraction of netizens who think that this mix of people is interesting but the presence of a US House Representative is still a little confusing.

BLACKPINK members Jennie and Lisa have had quite an eventful start to 2023. With their iconic fashion moments and fans’ reactions to the same, the girls are clearly paving way for a memorable year. BIGBANG’s Taeyang on the other hand recently made headlines for his phenomenal collaboration with BTS’ Jimin for their latest single ‘Vibe’. Park Bo Gum signed with YG’s associate company The Black Label in January this year.

