Netizens spot Lee Jong Suk using girlfriend IU's merch; Name him a truly successful fanboy

Korean actor Lee Jong Suk has been in the spotlight lately, not just for his acting skills but also for his choice of phone accessories. Netizens have recently noticed that the bunny phone grip on Lee Jong Suk's phone seems to be an IU fandom merchandise item. This has sparked debates that the actor might be the biggest successful fanboy of IU, the popular K-pop singer, and actress.

IU merchandise on Lee Jong Suk's phone

The bunny phone grip on Lee Jong Suk's phone bears a striking resemblance to the official merchandise sold for IU's fandom. The bunny design is one of the most popular items in IU's merchandise collection, and it is often used to represent the singer's cute and playful image. Fans have pointed out that the phone grip on Lee Jong Suk's phone matches the design of the official Uaena merchandise, leading to speculation that the actor might be a closet IU fan.

Lee Jong Suk a truly successful IU fanboy

Netizens have been quick to jump to conclusions, with many speculating that Lee Jong Suk is the biggest successful IU fanboy. Fans have pointed out that the actor has been seen wearing IU's merchandise in the past, including a cap from IU's The Golden Hour merch.

Some fans took to social media and posted, "When you're in the IU fan competition and your opponent is Lee Jong Suk," referring to the two stars' recently announced they are dating. While others commented, "Cute! My heart just fluttered”, “This is probably the best story of a successful fan", "Isn't he IU's biggest successful fan? I'm so jealous” and "Jongsuk is a fanboy lol."

Lee Jong Suk's relationship with IU

IU and Lee Jong Suk's relationship has a storybook quality to it, akin to a K-Drama. The duo's love tale has melted the hearts of netizens, and it's clear why. Despite being named Dispatch's 2023 New Year's Couple, the bond between them dates back to 2012. IU and Lee Jong Suk served as co-MCs for SBS's weekly music broadcast Inkigayo that year, where their acquaintanceship began. Although they didn't communicate much off-screen, their friendship blossomed when Lee Jong Suk quit his MC duties to focus on his acting career. Over the years, the pair has maintained a tight-knit friendship, with Lee Jong Suk frequently showing his support for IU. He even attended her Palette concert in Seoul in 2017.

