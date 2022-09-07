Netizens think BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie were definitely together in NYC after new Instagram updates

There seems to be no rest for the fans of BTS and BLACKPINK. Respective group’s members V and Jennie have been linked as a couple ever since May and new leaks have further added to the belief that they might be dating.

Recently, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, all departed for the 2022 MTV VMAs. Soon after, all the members returned to South Korea however, Lisa and Jisoo made their way back first while Jennie and Rosé returned later. Jennie even shared snaps from her day around the States, especially the time when she went to New York.