Netizens think BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie were definitely together in NYC after new Instagram updates
The two K-pop stars’ recent photos from being in the States have the fans convinced about their dating rumors.
There seems to be no rest for the fans of BTS and BLACKPINK. Respective group’s members V and Jennie have been linked as a couple ever since May and new leaks have further added to the belief that they might be dating.
Recently, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, all departed for the 2022 MTV VMAs. Soon after, all the members returned to South Korea however, Lisa and Jisoo made their way back first while Jennie and Rosé returned later. Jennie even shared snaps from her day around the States, especially the time when she went to New York.
At the same time, BTS member V was in New York City for a reported magazine shoot. While rumors spread like wildfire following his sudden visit, many even suspected that the two rumored-to-be-dating K-pop idols might meet up.
Now netizens have found similarities between the many locations that they have shared photos from, further making them speculate that the two actually did meet up. A sunset from a port and a night skyline view with buildings full of blinking lights have been their point of discussion. Both could be seen in V and Jennie’s photos from New York.
Check out the two superstars’ Instagram updates from their trip to the USA.
On the other hand, many are arguing that they went to New York on different days and would not have any possibility of crossing paths. They also added that Rosé was with Jennie during her time in NYC.
What do you think about the images? Let us know below.
