Netizens trend 'Ban Aashram Web Series' over depiction of Hindu saints in Bobby Deol and Prakash Jha's show

A section of netizens have slammed Aashram series, which stars Bobby Deol playing a corrupt Godman, over the portrayal of Hindu saints.

Bobby Deol made a comeback on the small screen this year with two grand web series titled Aashram and Class of '83. While the latter made its way to Netflix, Aashram was offered to viewers for free streaming on MX Player. The show, however, has gone down well with a section of netizens who have slammed the series for the portrayal of Hindu saints. Bobby Deol, who plays the role of a corrupt Godmen in the series, has been helmed by director Prakash Jha.

On Wednesday, netizens took to Twitter to express their dismay over the series and flooded social media with #BanAashramWebseries. The hashtag soon began to trend with netizens calling for a ban on the show with immediate legal action. One irked user tweeted, "Strict and immediate legal action against Prakash Jha and Bobby Deol is the demand of Hindus as they are defaming Hinduism and demeaning Hindu Saints #BanAashramWebseries."

For the unversed, Aashram shows the rise of a Godman who goes on to indulge in unscrupulous activities while being corrupt and building a cult as the public follows him blindly.

Another user tweeted, "People like Prakhash Jha and Bobby Deol ,in the name of creativity and entertainment, have crossed all limits of defaming hindus and their saints. This is International conspiracy to insult hinduism through bollywood.Ban such serie #BanAashramWebseries (sic)."

Take a look at some of the tweets under #BanAashramWebseries:

We appeal IB ministry to #BanAashramWebseries asap because,

Prakhash Jha & Bobby Deol are working against Hindu Saints without any Facts. — Ravi Prasad (@ravi_prasad1) December 16, 2020

Bollywood has always been anti-Hindu and they sometimes make films that demean Gods or temples, sometimes temples or sages and sometimes demoralize Brahmins. They cannot dare show leaders of other religions this way. #BanAashramWebSeries — Sumit Ahuja (@SumitAhuja17) December 16, 2020

In the web series "Ashram", Hindu saints have been insulted. Prakash Jha and Bobby Deol, who made this film, insulted their own religion for money. We should all boycott them together. #BanAashramWebSeries — SALONI GUPTA (@04philosopher) December 16, 2020

Movies and serials which were used as a tool to show social problems are now being used to portray wrong image of our Hindu Saints like 'Aashram' webseries which must be banned. #BanAashramWebserieshttps://t.co/8VBsGzJBQa — Sachchidanand Yadav (@Sachchi24702539) December 16, 2020

Strict and immediate legal action against Prakash Jha and Bobby Deol is the demand of Hindus as they are defaming Hinduism and demeaning Hindu Saints#BanAashramWebseries pic.twitter.com/9oZeOYh0nJ — Shalini (@Shalinisingh315) December 16, 2020

