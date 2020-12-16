  1. Home
Netizens trend 'Ban Aashram Web Series' over depiction of Hindu saints in Bobby Deol and Prakash Jha's show

A section of netizens have slammed Aashram series, which stars Bobby Deol playing a corrupt Godman, over the portrayal of Hindu saints.
16249 reads Mumbai
Netizens trend 'Ban Aashram Web Series' over depiction of Hindu saints in Bobby Deol and Prakash Jha's show.
Bobby Deol made a comeback on the small screen this year with two grand web series titled Aashram and Class of '83. While the latter made its way to Netflix, Aashram was offered to viewers for free streaming on MX Player. The show, however, has gone down well with a section of netizens who have slammed the series for the portrayal of Hindu saints. Bobby Deol, who plays the role of a corrupt Godmen in the series, has been helmed by director Prakash Jha. 

On Wednesday, netizens took to Twitter to express their dismay over the series and flooded social media with #BanAashramWebseries. The hashtag soon began to trend with netizens calling for a ban on the show with immediate legal action. One irked user tweeted, "Strict and immediate legal action against Prakash Jha and Bobby Deol is the demand of Hindus as they are defaming Hinduism and demeaning Hindu Saints #BanAashramWebseries." 

For the unversed, Aashram shows the rise of a Godman who goes on to indulge in unscrupulous activities while being corrupt and building a cult as the public follows him blindly. 

Another user tweeted, "People like Prakhash Jha and Bobby Deol ,in the name of creativity and entertainment, have crossed all limits of defaming hindus and their saints. This is International conspiracy to insult hinduism through bollywood.Ban such serie #BanAashramWebseries (sic)." 

Take a look at some of the tweets under #BanAashramWebseries: 

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol's Aashram lands in trouble over controversial portrayal of Hindu saints; Court seeks explanation

