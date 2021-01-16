Netizens trend Ban Tandav Now a day after Saif Ali Khan starrer’s premiere for hurting religious sentiments

Saif Ali Khan starrer Tandav happens to be political drama helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and features the Nawab of Pataudi in the role of a politician.

Saif Ali Khan has been making the headlines these days as his much talked about political drama Tandav has finally premiered on the digital platform. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the series featured Saif, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Gauahar Khan etc in the lead and has opened to rave reviews from the audience. While praises have been showered on the cast of the movie, a section of the society has been visibly upset with the makers and accused them of hurting religious sentiments.

In fact, just after a day of the premiere of Tandav, netizens took to micro-blogging site Twitter to express their dismay over the series and flooded social media with #BanTandavNow. The hashtag soon began to trend with netizens calling for a man on the political drama with immediate legal action. A Twitter user wrote, “#BanTandavNow @PrakashJavdekar @Uppolice is web series main shuruat main hi up police ka galat chehra dikhaya gaya hai . Mera @myogiadityanath ji se nivedan hai ki aise movies ko ban karke aur director ke against FIR lodge kar sakht sandesh de.”

Another irked user tweeted, “How many times Hindu sentiments will be hurt. Hindus are the most progressive people they don't shout on the road, they don't burn city they don't set houses and shops on fire. It doesn't mean they have no sentiment. So stop hurting Hindus #BanTandavNow”. On the other hand, a user wrote, “#BanTandavNow Free speech doesn't mean that you show your creativity with lots of shit.”

Take a look at some of the tweets under #BanTandavNow:

I wonder what inspires to spread such negativity? I mean seriously?!!! What will you get in return? Ego satisfaction for spreading hatred n false images? You will regret for this creation! Each one of you. Save this tweet! #BanTandavNow — Kavita Damle (@KavitaDamle) January 16, 2021

#BanTandavNow

Free speech doesn't mean that you show your creativity with lots of shit . — Piyush Kumar Singh (@PiyushK73123445) January 16, 2021

#HinduGods #BanTandavNow what is going to happen Mr abbas will surely going to gain popularity and many will watch just to see why soo much noise happening around tandav.. this wont stop , we need to take similar actions as other religions when their gods are made fun of — shivkivani (@shivkivani01) January 16, 2021

#BanTandavNow I request everyone to rate this hinduphobic hatred spreading series 1star on Google and imdb. Please take a quick action on this @PrakashJavdekar sir...!! pic.twitter.com/vwz7P0qCK7 — Tanmay Rai (@TanmayRai20) January 16, 2021

How many times Hindu sentiments will be hurt . Hindus are the most progressive people they don't shout on the road ,they don't burn city they don't set houses and shops on fire. It doesn't mean they have no sentiment. So stop hurting Hindus #BanTandavNow — Rashmi Albert (@AlbertRashmi) January 16, 2021

#BanTandavNow @PrakashJavdekar @Uppolice is web series main shuruat main hi up police ka galat chehra dikhaya gaya hai . Mera @myogiadityanath ji se nivedan hai ki aise movies ko ban karke aur director ke against FIR lodge kar sakht sandesh de — Dr.Raghav (@DrRaghav81) January 16, 2021

