  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Netizens trend Ban Tandav Now a day after Saif Ali Khan starrer’s premiere for hurting religious sentiments

Saif Ali Khan starrer Tandav happens to be political drama helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and features the Nawab of Pataudi in the role of a politician.
17234 reads Mumbai
Netizens trend Ban Tandav Now a day after Saif Ali Khan starrer’s premiere for hurting religious sentiments
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Saif Ali Khan has been making the headlines these days as his much talked about political drama Tandav has finally premiered on the digital platform. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the series featured Saif, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Gauahar Khan etc in the lead and has opened to rave reviews from the audience. While praises have been showered on the cast of the movie, a section of the society has been visibly upset with the makers and accused them of hurting religious sentiments.

In fact, just after a day of the premiere of Tandav, netizens took to micro-blogging site Twitter to express their dismay over the series and flooded social media with #BanTandavNow. The hashtag soon began to trend with netizens calling for a man on the political drama with immediate legal action. A Twitter user wrote, “#BanTandavNow @PrakashJavdekar @Uppolice is web series main shuruat main hi up police ka galat chehra dikhaya gaya hai . Mera @myogiadityanath ji se nivedan hai ki aise movies ko ban karke aur director ke against FIR lodge kar sakht sandesh de.”

Another irked user tweeted, “How many times Hindu sentiments will be hurt. Hindus are the most progressive people they don't shout on the road, they don't burn city they don't set houses and shops on fire. It doesn't mean they have no sentiment. So stop hurting Hindus #BanTandavNow”. On the other hand, a user wrote, “#BanTandavNow Free speech doesn't mean that you show your creativity with lots of shit.”

Also Read: Tandav Review: Saif Ali Khan's half baked political drama is as basic as it gets

Take a look at some of the tweets under #BanTandavNow:

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
EXCLUSIVE: Dino Morea on Saif Ali Khan's performance in Tandav: When you say action, you see a fine actor
Ali Abbas Zafar compares Saif Ali Khan starrer Tandav to test cricket, reveals season 2 script is good to go
Saif Ali Khan starrer Tandav shot inside Pataudi Palace, actor says he was nervous but 'made an exception'
Tandav Trailer: Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia clash in this promising political drama; Sunil Grover impresses
Tandav Teaser: Saif Ali Khan set to dabble in politics with Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover in high octane drama
Tandav First Look: Saif Ali Khan looks impressive as a powerful politician; Makers to release teaser tomorrow