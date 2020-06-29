Netizens trend ‘Boycott Netflix’ over latest offering ‘Krishna and his Leela’ for hurting religious sentiments

  1. Home
Netflix’s latest offering Krishna and His Leela has left many netizens outraged over hurting religious sentiments. Many took to Twitter to trend ‘Boycott Netflix’ and tagged the film to be an insult to Hindu religion.
Amid the COVID 19 scare, theatres have been shut down and people have been increasingly turning to OTT platforms for entertainment. However, amid the new content coming up, Netflix has drawn negative flak from fans recently over their latest offering Krishna and His Leela. The Telugu film released on Netflix recently has become a reason for netizens to show their displeasure as many feel that it hurts Hindu sentiments. The film features the lead character Krishna who has various physical romantic encounters with women. 

However, one of the women with whom Krishna gets involved is named Radha. Seeing that the names of the lead characters Krishna and Leela have religious relevance, many netizens were outraged over the use of the names for a film with erotic content. Several users took to social media to trend ‘Boycott Netflix’ as they expressed their anger and outrage against the OTT platform for hurting the Hindu sentiments by using the names of deities for a film with such content. 

A user wrote, “Whether You've Or Not A Subscription on Netflix, You Should Boycott it. Because, Netflix Again And Again Hurt Our Religious Sentiment In The Name Of Web Series. So If You're A Perfect Hindu You Should #BoycottNetflix.” Another user expressed his outrage over it and wrote, “How dare netflix and @AnushkaSharma openly insult hindu Gods in 'bulbul' web series on Netflix. HOW DARE THEY make derogatory, disgusting comments about krishna and radha? They aren't going to stop until we completely boycott netflix. That's the least we can do. #BoycottNetflix”

Here are tweets regarding ‘Boycott Netflix’ over Krishna and his leela film:

The film stars Siddu Jonnalagadda, Shraddha Srinath, Seerat Kapoor and Shalini Vadnikatti in the lead roles. It is directed by Ravikanth Perepu and produced by Suresh Productions, Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Sanjay Reddy. It is streaming on Netflix.

