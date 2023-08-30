'Never had that happen before': NMIXX recalls baby incident onstage during Seattle concert, Kyujin's response

NMIXX embarked on their inaugural showcase tour across Asia and North America, and the group's thrilling debut destination was Seattle, Washington on May 2, 2023. The members recently participated in an interview with Billboard News to discuss the event, along with a recent viral incident regarding a baby being placed on their stage during their Seattle showcase concert. Several videos from different angles capturing the concerning moment were uploaded online. In one of the videos, the youngest member Kyujin notices a baby crawling onto the stage, away from the crowd. She quickly moves forward and gently picks up the baby, reuniting them with their parents, all the while looking concerned and filled with confusion.

NMIXX recalls the baby incident

The JYP Entertainment group showcased their incredible vocal talents and charming personalities during their debut U.S. performances. They recently made a return to the States for KCON LA 2023 , where they had a chance to catch up with DJ and Billboard host Tetris for a quick interview. During the interview, they discussed the baby incident and recounted the potentially dangerous situation.

Kyujin recalled the incident, mentioning that it appeared quite dangerous and risky, so she promptly returned the baby to its mother. Lily provided more insight, noting that the girls had never encountered such a situation before. The unexpectedness left them wondering what the appropriate response should be. Lily believes Kyujin handled it admirably.

The videos swiftly went viral as netizens overwhelmingly expressed concern for the baby's safety in the loud and crowded concert environment. There was also outrage directed at the fan who had placed their baby on the stage in the first place. Additionally, many sympathized with the NMIXX member who found herself in an uncomfortable situation.

NMIXX recent activities

NMIXX is a six-member girl group consisting of members Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin. They recently graced the stage at KCON LA 2023, marking their second performance at this event. Jiwoo also mentioned that they initially attended KCON for the first time last year. Additionally, they recently visited Los Angeles as part of their showcase tour, making this their third time in the city. On August 24 KST, NMIXX's music video for DICE crossed the 100 million views milestone, becoming their second video to achieve this feat after their debut MV O.O.

