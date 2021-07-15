Never Have I Ever 2: THIS famous supermodel REVEALED as Paxton's narrator honestly makes complete sense

If you thought Andy Samberg was the 'perfect' narrator for Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison), you'll definitely be pleasantly surprised with who was the chosen one for Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) in Never Have I Ever Season 2.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Fun fact: When reviewers were provided with Netflix screeners of the eagerly awaited Never Have I Ever Season 2, all 10 episodes sans Ep 3 were made available. The fact that journalists themselves had to wait for the episode to come out left all of us majorly intrigued. Turns out, said episode was dedicated to Sherman Oaks High's heartthrob and the object of Devi Vishwakumar's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) affections, Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet).

Just like Andy Samberg was the surprise celebrity narrator for Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) adding spunk to the teenage boy's mundane rich life, Paxton, too, was bestowed with the honour of having a celebrity narrator in an episode dedicated to him. And honestly, there couldn't have been a better choice! From Nick Jonas to, for some reason, Jay-Z, the guessing game was on. However, no one could have predicted it to be "model, designer, activist and a former 16-year-old from California [in her own words!]" aka Gigi Hadid! Mind blown, am I right or am I right?!

Interestingly, Never Have I Ever fans were given "a hint" as to who Paxton's narrator was before the second season dropped: "This person's first name has four letters, but sounds like two letters." Now, you must be having a 'scratch your head' moment at first glance but on further introspection, there couldn't have been a better voiceover for Paxton than the 26-year-old supermodel, who was recast after Chrissy Teigen stepped down following bullying accusations. In the opening few moments of Never Have I Ever Season 2 Ep 3, Gigi, herself solves the mystery behind why she was the chosen one for Paxton. "You may be asking yourself, 'Why is Old Gigers taking time out of her busy skedge to narrate the story of a 16-year-old boy? Believe it or not, I relate to this kid. We're both constantly underestimated because people only see us as sex symbols," Hadid explains.

In hindsight, just like Gigi has been underestimated for her looks, Paxton, too, is shunned by his peers and even family for not being adept at college life. After an injury, at Devi's behest, his opportunity at a swimming scholarship in Stanford is stolen from him and he actually has to study and up his GPA if he wants to get into a good uni. Never Have I Ever... opened a textbook couldn't have been a more apt episode title for Paxton.

"When scientists declare your face to be perfectly symmetrical, that's all everyone thinks you have to offer the world, but we've got brains, too, and feelings," Hadid elaborates signifying Paxton's broken heart, again at the behest of Devi, for two-timing him with Ben. However, this particular narration is in tandem with a shirtless Paxton picking a bottle of water, drinking some, and spilling most of it on his chiselled abs. Just like us. a distracted Gigi yells, "and...Paxton, dude, put a shirt on! I'm trying to make a point here. Anyway, we have so much more going on inside. At least that's true for me. We'll see what happens with Paxton."

From narrowing it down to "skedge" instead of schedule to referring to Paxton's parents as "a little Jesus-y, but in a chill way. Like in a 'We've got one of those fun fish stickers on our Volkwagen' way," Hadid's millennial narration is very at point for Paxton. An example: "Even getting his very first 'A' felt like a pretty hollow victory. It's like when you see an overly photoshopped swimsuit photo of yourself. Your butt may look right and tight, but you know you didn't earn it," Gigi remarks as Paxton uses cheating tactics by getting Devi to do his homework.

I may be out of my mind with this one, but even Hadid's voice modulation is pretty similar to that of Paxton. There's a particularly delightful banter with a blink and you miss cameo by Andy's quirky vocals, being Ben's inner voice for him, as Gigi bellows, "Samberg, get the hell out of here. You had your episode." To this Samberg's witty rebuttal comes to play: "Oh, whatever, Hadid! Why you gotta be so possessive? I'm out."

As Paxton and his sister Rebecca Hall-Yoshida (Lily D. Moore) name drop Gigi's bestie Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner at the very end of the entertaining, introspective episode, Gigi signs off in the most Gigi Hadid way possible: "Well, this has been a real blast, but I gotta get back to my super fulfilling life as a multi-hyphenate. I hope we've all learned that we shouldn't judge a book by its cover and that the Cold War ended in 1991. John McEnroe, back to you."

While nothing can ever come close to THE John McEnroe as Devi's narrator, Gigi Hadid as Paxton Yashida-Hall's spokesperson? Hell to the yeah!

ALSO READ: Never Have I Ever Season 2 Review: Devi Vishwakumar's second chaotic chapter is unapologetically delectable

What did you think of Gigi Hadid being Paxton Yashida-Hall's celebrity narrator in Never Have I Ever Season 2? If you could pick any celebrity as the narrator of your life, who would it be and why? Share your honest thoughts and personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×