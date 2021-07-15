Never Have I Ever 2 Twitter Review: Fans binge watch season 2 in one go; Paxton's celeb narrator wins hearts

Never Have I Ever's second season recently dropped on Netflix and fans have already given their hit verdict to it as they are all praises for the teen drama.

The second season of Mindy Kaling's popular teen drama released its second season recently. After leaving fans intrigued about the show's lead Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) complicated love life, the second season returned with bigger twists and surprises for fans. While netizens were already rooting for their favourite among the two boys in Devi's life Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet), it seems the second season may have finally given them closure about who wins Devi's heart.

The second season of the Netflix show consisting of 10 episodes made its way to the streaming platform on Thursday and fans decided to binge-watch it all the way to the end. One of the big surprises of the show was the celebrity narrator for Paxton's character in the show. It was an unexpected treat as supermodel Gigi Hadid made her Never Have I Ever debut as the narrator for Paxton's character. The show already has a star narrator, John McEnroe.

Check out the tweets here:

I am not ok! That season was such a rollercoaster holy shit - but forreal I’m still team Ben - here for the long run #nhie #NeverHaveIEver — Laura (@laanrepa) July 15, 2021

I just finished watching and we better get a third season. #NeverHaveIEver — isabella (@anssowl) July 15, 2021

No one need me today. I’ll be busy watching #NeverHaveIEver only stopping to kindly remind #Netflix that, YES, I AM INDEED STILL WATCHING! — Breanna Johnston (@momwithabun) July 15, 2021

Could not be more excited #NeverHaveIEver is back on @netflix! Going to bing the whole thing! — Renee Alexandria (@reneenearz) July 15, 2021

Never have I ever season 2 on netflix,that's my day sorted im hooked already #NeverHaveIEver — #JArmy (@jemgeyser) July 15, 2021

#NeverHaveIEver2 #NeverHaveIEver Just finished season 2! We're kind of back to square 1 with the whole love triangle situation, but I'm not TOO mad cause of all the growth shown by Paxton, Devi and even Nalini. Ben better get in line! — Nuz (@nuzberries) July 15, 2021

The show's second season seems to be receiving double the amount of love than the previous one and fans are already looking forward to another one. It has not yet been confirmed if the show will return to Netflix for a third part.

ALSO READ: Never Have I Ever Season 2 Review: Devi Vishwakumar's second chaotic chapter is unapologetically delectable

Share your comment ×