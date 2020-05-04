Never Have I Ever: 5 important messages from Mindy Kailing’s new Netflix series

Never Have I Ever dropped a few days ago. Millennials watching it cannot stop talking about the Netflix series.

The day that Never Have I Ever dropped on Netflix, I binged the entire first season—but can you blame me? While I love a classic coming-of-age TV show, I’ve seen far too many Girl Meets World type productions with caucasian leads and little to no diversity in the rest of the cast. When I heard that Mindy Kaling was producing a show about a first-generation Indian-American girl, it felt like a breath of fresh air. After watching all ten episodes, I can confidently say that Never Have I Ever is not your average coming-of-age series.

It tackles navigating grief, battling your sexuality, finding your cultural identity, and most notably, it sends important messages to its audiences across the globe—here are five.

Brown girls are NOT just nerdy side characters

Devi Vishvakumar, portrayed by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, is definitely an intelligent young lady. However, she is anything but the nerd archetype we’ve seen on screen for far too long. In fact, she’s outspoken, reckless at times, and complicated—and that’s exactly what we need to see more of. Even if takes ten seasons to tell Devi’s story, I wouldn't care. It will stop summing up brown girls’ contribution to Hollywood in one demeaning stereotype.

Diverse friend groups matter

Devi, Eleanor, and Fabiola may have been labeled as “The UN,” but they are undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with. Not only do they differ in their ethnicities and family backgrounds, but they also have different interests and passions. It doesn’t take a world tour to become a cultured individual. It starts with something as simple as our conscious choices to pick the right people to hang out with.

Grief is messy

While navigating the already-awkward-enough experience that is high school, Devi also struggles with the trauma of losing her father Mohan (Sendhil Ramamurthy). Devi refuses to confront her grief during her therapy sessions, and this often leads to her misunderstanding her friends and family and damaging her relationships. How Devi copes does not mirror how someone else might, because grief is not a linear process.

High school life is more than just boys!

On the surface, it may seem like the female leads in Never Have I Ever have themselves wrapped up with the boys in their lives. Devi finds herself entangled in a love triangle. Kamala attempts to evade an arranged marriage, and Devi’s mom Nalini missing her husband. However, a closer look reveal these subplots are merely background noise to the central theme of women trying to navigate life's challenges. Devi subconsciously is searching for her identity, Kamala puts her passion before her family's wedding pressure, and Nalini learning the ropes of being a single parent.

Being a first-generation teen is no easy task

Devi said it best when she proclaims “Some old loser was telling me that I’m too Indian, and some other people think I’m not Indian enough. And honestly, all I want to do is eat a doughnut.”

Need I say more?

What did you think of Never Have I Ever? Let us know your review in the comments below.

