Never Have I Ever actor Darren Barnet aka Paxton to star in the final season of Marvel's Agents of SHIELD?

Darren Barnet who played Paxton in Never Have I Ever will now be seen in a guest role in the final season of Marvel's Agents of SHIELD.

Darren Barnet rose to fame after playing Paxton Hall-Yoshida in Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever. The hot jock might have been lacking in the brain department on the show but his six-pack abs and incredibly good looks sort of made up for that. After the actor featured in Never Have I Ever and became a universal crush for girls, Darren Barnet has reportedly been offered to star in another big project. According to Variety, Darren Barnet will be seen in a guest star role in the final season on Marvel's Agents of SHIELD.

Well, that's big. It is reported that the premiere episode of Marvel's Agents of SHIELD titled The New Deal will see Clark Gregg aka Coulson and the agents go back in time to 1931 New York City, where they will meet Barnet's character. However, if Darren Barnet will be appearing in more episodes of the season or not has not been declared yet. Patton Oswalt who previously played Koenig brothers Eric, Billy, Sam, and Thurston in previous seasons is also said to be returning to the series in a new role.

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD final season is all set to premiere on May 27. Not much is revealed about Darren Barnet's role besides the fact that it will be a guest appearance role and that the agents will go back in the time to meet his character. Marvel's Agents of SHIELD has had 6 seasons till date and the 7th season will premiere soon.

