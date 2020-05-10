Never Have I Ever actor Richa Moorjani shares BTS pictures of herself and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan from the show

Never Have I Ever actor Richa Moorjani shares BTS pictures with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan from the Mindy Kaling show

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan starrer comedy-drama series Never Have I Ever premiered on Netflix on April 27 and took over the internet receiving a roaring response. The American coming of age comedy-drama revolves around 15-year-old Devi and her teenage problems. Losing her father, dealing with best friend issues, coping up with her strict mother, boyfriend problems without having one, and constant rivalry with her nemesis, Ben. Devi thinks her life is a total mess and desperately wants to change her image and look cool to impress her crush, Paxton.

Besides Maitreyi Ramakrishnan acing the role of Devi, Darren Barnet raising mercury levels as Paxton, Ramona Young, and Lee Rodriguez making for ideal BFFs, Eleanor and Fabiola, Devi's mother played by Poorna Jagannathan and her cousin Kamala played by Moorjani also form important characters in the show. Kamala is a beautiful Tamilian girl who is taught to oil her hair, speak less, wear traditional clothes and act like a replica of her prospective groom's mother in order to fit in the family. Recently, Richa Moorjani took to her Instagram handle and shared some BTS pictures of herself and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan from the Mindy Kaling show.

The pictures happen to be clicked before the last scene of Never Have I Ever. Playing cousins in the Netflix show, Richa Moorjani and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan seem to reflect the same bond in the pictures. "Cousin love," Richa Moorjani captioned her picture along with a heart emoji.

