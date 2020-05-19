Never Have I Ever... Heard these 5 interesting facts about the Netflix series starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Never Have I Ever has taken the world by storm. While fans cannot stop talking about the Netflix series, here are a few interesting facts about the Maitreyi Ramakrishnan led series you might not know.

Since the Netflix series is called Never Have I Ever, let's have some fun with it? Before we dive into this piece, grab a glass of juice, coffee or whatever you feel like drinking and make this into a quick drinking game. So, as we all know it, Never Have I Ever released on the streaming platform last month and viewers fell in love with it. The 10-episode series revolved around a South Indian-American teenager battling with her father's death while trying to live the best teen life.

Although we've heard about the plot and the spoilers of the show, and even speculated the possible twists and turns in the second season, today, we are here to play a game where we share five interesting facts about the series and you take a sip if you have previously knew about it.

Let's begin?

1. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan fought hard for the role:

Maitreyi nailed it as Devi but it was not a walk in the park for the debutant actress. The Canadian-Tamilian (yes, you get two facts in one point) sent five tapes to grab Mindy Kaling's attention. She was handpicked from 15,000 entries.

2. Richa Moorjani wedding connection:

Although Richa's Kamala was busy impressing her soon-to-be on-screen groom, the actress had already found her soulmate and she was planning her wedding during the filming of the episodes. Seventeen reveals she tied the knot two days after she wrapped filming.

3. The Summer treat:

Poorna Jagannathan might have caught everyone's attention with her act as Devi's strict mother but she was simultaneously starring in Chris Evans's Defending Jacob that released around the same time as Never Have I Ever.

4. Darren Barnet incorporated his Japanese heritage into the show:

At the time of casting, Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher learned that Darren was a Japanese-American, they wanted him to embrace his roots on the show. While he obliged, Darren was worried about the response. He told Variety that he was worried the Asian-American viewers would think: “Wow, they went with this guy when they could have picked a lot more ‘Asian’ of a person.” However, he has received positive responses.

5. Sendhil Ramamurthy's hot daddy status isn't going down well with his real-life daughter:

There is no denying that Sendhil Ramamurthy looked oh-so-good looking for a father of a teenager. However, he has a 15-year-old daughter IRL and she couldn't come to terms with the fact that Sendhil is the new hot daddy on the block. Speaking with ET about his daughter's reaction to his new tag, the actor revealed, "She’s equally mortified, because of all the stuff [on the internet]. I think she’s really grossed out because she’s on social media and she reads it."

How many shots did you take? Let us know in the comments below!

