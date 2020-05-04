Never Have I Ever: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan hints at season 2 of Mindy Kaling's Netflix series

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan playing the role of Devi in Netflix show Never Have I Ever reveals the possibility of season 2.

Mindy Kaling's Netflix series Never Have I Ever released on May 4 and received a roaring response from the viewers. Starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in the lead, the show revolves around Devi, an Indian American girl going through teenage problems. Always topping in her exams, Devi desperately wants to look cool and impress her crush Paxton. Coping up with losing her father, dealing with friends, having boyfriend issues, and hustling to get into her dream university, Devi is every teenage girl ever.

As the show is being received well by the fans, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan who plays the lead role Devi has recently hinted the second season of Never Have I Ever, during her conversation with The Variety. The 18-year-old Canadian has ideas for the potential sequel of her breakthrough series. "Three main things," she says. "Understanding that she needs to be more appreciative of her family and her friends because her friends do a lot for her. Her friends really are her day ones," she cited her first idea.

Speaking about her character Devi's bond with her mother, the debutante says, "And also understanding where her mother’s coming from. That is something that we’ll be able to have a lot of audiences relate to, understanding where our parents are coming from even though they might not go about doing certain things the best way possible."

The third thing that she wishes to incorporate in season 2 is, "embracing her culture because that is so important in a world where identity is everything. It’s how you portray yourself. It’s how you show yourself to the world and how everybody will view you, but also how you accept yourself. And I think if Devi does those magic three, she might be a little bit more at peace with herself," as the season one has a lot of instances that show her embarrassed about her Indian culture.

