Never Have I Ever: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani and team have a fun time in these BTS photos

Never Have I Ever on Netflix is currently garnering all the attention online and well, as it turns out, the BTS photos of the team have our attention as well. Check them out here.

Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever stands out from other coming of age stories in more than just one way and while it narrates the story of an Indian-American girl, it also brings along a lot of other things on the screen. The movie stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, and a few others in pivotal roles. And well, the series has definitely turned out to be quite a hit with the fans.

However, if you are done watching out for the 10 episodes from the first season of the show and still need some more of this vitamin here, we thought we will bring along some fun BTS photos from their shooting so that you can have a good look at it yourselves. Among all other things, something that stands out is how the show is many things than a basic, cliched story of how two people eventually fall in love or how the average life of a teenager looks like.

Check out some BTS photos of the cast of Never Have I Ever here:

ALSO READ: Never Have I Ever: 5 important messages from Mindy Kailing’s new Netflix series

Meanwhile, there have also been reports about a season 2 soon and we are mighty excited. During a conversation, Maitreyi aka Devi went on to give away some ideas of how would a season 2 look like and she listed out some of her own inputs regarding the same, among other things.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×