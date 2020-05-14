Never Have I Ever: From Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's debut to Paxton's good looks, 5 times the show made headlines

From Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's brilliant debut performance to Darren Barnet aka Paxton's six-pack abs, 5 times Never Have I Ever made headlines.

Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever released on Netflix on April 27 and received a thundering response by the viewers. The light-hearted show became everyone's favourite ever since it aired. PS- Here comes the spoilers. Be it Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's brilliant performance as Devi, Darren Barnet aka Paxton's good looks, relatable characters like Ben, the friendship between Devi, Fabiola, and Eleanor, deep-rooted Indian core values, Sendhil Ramamurthy's guest appearance and more, the show made headlines a number of times.

Never Have I Ever revolves around an Indian American girl Devi who has legit teenage problems. After losing her father, she's struggling to find peace in her life, get into her dream university, be there for her best friends, mend her relationship with her strict mother, cope with her cousin Kamala and more. To top it all, she's desperately trying to change her image and look cool to impress her crush, Paxton. Ben's presence only adds to her irritation but knock-knock, there's a twist in the end. As fans expect the announcement of Never Have I Ever 2, let's look at 5 times the season 1 made the headlines.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's debut

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan who plays the role of Devi in Never Have I Ever marked her debut with the Mindy Kaling show. The 18-year-old's brilliant acting made every situation that she went through, relatable to us. Be it her dialogue delivery, Indian-American accent, appearance, expressions, and more, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan received critical acclaim for her role in Never Have I Ever. Well, that was indeed a strong debut performance and the young starlet is reportedly being offered other projects.

Paxton's six-pack abs that make you sick

In the first few episodes of Never Have I Ever, Devi was found drooling over Darren Barnet aka Paxton's good looks. Who wouldn't? It seems like after Peter Kavinsky, Paxton is Netflix's new chocolate boy that the girls are going mad about. Even though the sports jock lacks a little in the brain department, his good looks make up for it. Let's admit it if you've got a body and a face like that, who would care about your grades?

Devi, Paxton and Ben's love triangle

Sorry for the spoiler once again if you haven't watched the show but the cliffhanger that Never Have I Ever season 1 ended with, is one of the biggest reasons why we can't wait for season 2. While Devi always had her eyes for Paxton, fans are wondering what if she has a change of heart after kissing Ben. Let's start from the beginning. Devi and Ben are arch-enemies at school. It is only after a school trip that gets them closer after which Ben falls for Devi. The last season sees Devi kissing Ben after he helps her reach for her father's last rites and next we see is Paxton waiting outside her house and calling her up at the same time.

Inspired by Mindy Kaling's childhood

Never Have I Ever is partly based on Mindy Kaling's own childhood as she grew up abroad. The sense of loss, ethnicity, strict parents, fear of missing out, fantasizing about her crushes are characteristics that director Mindy Kaling had in common with Never Have I Ever's Devi back in her childhood. As seen in the show, Devi was a daydreamer who loved imagining things. She was still grieving losing her father at a young age and dealing with her strict mother and her rules. The 17-year-old Devi was having a tough time accepting her Indian ethnicity and sought comfort in therapy and most of the time, in thinking about Paxton.

Every character lived up to the role

Let's admit it every actor in Never Have I Ever played his/her part to perfection. Be it confused Devi, her strict mother Nalini, her beautiful cousin Kamala who gave in to the patriarchy easily. Her best friends Fabiola and Eleanor, her hot jock crush Paxton, her arch-rival Ben and her affectionate father Mohan who only appeared in flashbacks and in her dreams, every actor in the Netflix show added to the rich subplots.

