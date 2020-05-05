Never Have I Ever: Memes on Maitreyi Ramakrishnan starrer show will make you want to binge watch it

Twitter memes on Maitreyi Ramakrishnan starrer Netflix show Never Have I Ever is the best thing on the internet today.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan starrer series Never Have I Ever dropped on Netflix on April 27 and received a great response from the audience. The Mindy Kaling directorial opened to positive reviews with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan being appreciated for her debut performance. The show revolves around Devi, an Indian American girl going through teenage problems. Always topping in her exams, Devi desperately wants to change her image and look cool to impress her crush, Paxton. Coping up with losing her father at a young age, dealing with friends, having boyfriend issues, and hustling to get into her dream university, Devi is every teenage girl ever.

Never Have I Ever is being received very well by the fans and has left them waiting to watch the second season. Most of the Twitter reviews about the series were positive and fans admitted that they can relate to the storyline and Devi. As Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's character Devi was so relatable to the viewers, memes about the same are doing rounds on the internet and are making the others want to watch it too! Here are a few memes that will make you want to binge-watch the show, Never Have I Ever:

Imagine being Devi... having to choose between Ben and Paxton..two attractive, nice humans who care about her wellbeing #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/FR7jPPikvo — Nova (@EveryNova) April 28, 2020

every time there was a dad scene in #NeverHaveIEver i was full on crying he is just the sweetest pic.twitter.com/BAIDaJNjyy — liliana (@skysbloom) April 27, 2020

My good sis Devi is gonna have 2 white boys fighting over her. Iconic. #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/g14uqDqZxP — ur local geek in the hood (@jamivuitton) April 27, 2020

A few fans shared memes about how they cried watching the show as it was too sweet, some gushed over the father-daughter scenes in the series where Devi imagined her dead father coming in her dreams and coming in the form of a coyote in order to meet her. Some mocked how the show took a dig at Riverdale and others laughed at Devi's humour. Check out more memes:

This is what i meant when i said IM OKAY WITH ARRANGE MARRIAGES #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/JUHBA2CBcZ — tiff (@tiffaniyaaj) April 28, 2020

When Devi said that Riverdale actors are older than her mom. BYEEEEE #NeverHaveIEver pic.twitter.com/QCpMSQJWoN — Mimi (@Herovib) April 27, 2020

#NeverHaveIEver making fun of Riverdale makes me laugh pic.twitter.com/20aS0L7lfK — ʀᴀꜰ (@raflrnzo) April 27, 2020

