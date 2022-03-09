Never Have I Ever: Netflix RENEWS Maitreyi Ramakrishnan starring series for fourth and final season

"Never Have I Ever" has been renewed for Season 4 at Netflix, which will also be the show's last season, according to Variety. The announcement of the fourth season renewal comes before Season 3 of the show has even aired. However, the third season just finished filming and will premiere this summer.

Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher co-created the comedic series. It stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, a first-generation Indian American adolescent balancing the constraints of her family life, including sorrow over her father's death, with a convoluted love triangle, growing friendships, and deep emotional anguish best portrayed by narrator John McEnroe. The cast also features Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez, and Ramona Young, in addition to Ramakrishnan and McEnroe.

“Hey Crickets, we’ve got some morning announcements for you: Season 3 of ‘Never Have I Ever’ is gonna drop this summer! Plus we’ve just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about,” said Kaling and Fisher in a tweet. “We can’t wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thanks to all our fans for your support – especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!”

However, as per Variety, the inaugural season was a success on the service, with 40 million households turning in over the first four weeks. It also launched the career of newcomer Ramakrishnan, who went on to feature in Netflix's rom-com The Netherfield Girls, voice Priya in Pixar's Turning Red, and play Zipp Storm in a variety of My Little Pony animated shows.