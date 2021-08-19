Never Have I Ever: Netflix RENEWS Mindy Kaling’s comedy series for Season 3

Netflix’s super hilarious series Never Have I Ever has been renewed for another season! In a post from the series’ official Instagram account, the makers have announced the renewal of the series for a third season. Fans are now hoping to witness more of Ben, Devi, Aneesa, and Paxton as the four figure out different aspects of their love lives.

In a joint statement, as per Entertainment Weekly, makers Lang Fisher and Mindy Kaling have revealed being ‘grateful’ for the renewal of the show. “We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamored to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager.” While the third season is definitely a suspense for the audience, the second season showed Devi taking her relationship with Paxton quite seriously as she decided to tell the rest of the world about being his girlfriend. But, things turned unexpectedly topsy-turvy again when Ben suddenly came to know about Devi’s initial choice of being with him.

Take a look at this post:

The series focuses on Devi Vishwakumar, who is a first-generation Indian-American teenager trying to manage between home and school, while being in a complicated love triangle, and going through an emotional rollercoaster, thanks to her friends! The cast for Never Have I Ever includes Maitreyee Ramakrishnan as Devi, Darren Barnet as Paxton, Jaren Lewison as Ben, Richa Moorjani as Kamala, Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola, Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini, and Ramona Young as Eleanor.

