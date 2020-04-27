Never Have I Ever: From Priyanka Chopra to BTS, Ram Leela, 5 hard to miss references from Netflix's teen drama

Never Have I Ever released on Netflix. Since the series revolves around an Indian-American teenager, there are some interesting and hilarious pop culture references.

Is it even a teen drama if there are no pop references? Never Have I Ever makes sure to pack it the right amount of pop culture references making the Netflix series a relatable watch. Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher successfully blend the best of Indian and the US worlds with Never Have I Ever. The Netflix teen drama sees Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Poorna Jagannathan in the lead. Since the show revolves around an Indian teenager, it goes without saying that there are numerous references.

But what are the references? Well, we're here to list down at least five of the most popular references that left our hearts to jump with joy. Before you dive into the references, warning: POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' wedding:

Is it even an Indian-American series if there is not some Priyanka Chopra Jonas mention? There comes a point when Devi, played by Maitreyi, talks about heartbreaks when her friends bring up the Jonas Brothers singer. Her friends inform viewers that Devi was heartbroken because Nick married an Indian who wasn't basically her. Smooth, Mindy! You basically spoke on behalf of every Indian who had a crush on Nick.

Dum Maaro Dum & Nagade Sang Dhol Baaje:

There is a full-blown episode on Ganesh Puja where Indians in the US gather in a community centre and celebrate the festival. With women dressed in colourful sarees and indulging in stereotypical social gathering activities, the episode was as Indian as it could get. To elevate the episode to the next level, the creators added a hint of Hare Rama Hare Krishna's Dum Maro Dum and Nagada Sang Dhol Baje from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

BTS:

BTS is everywhere, including Never Have I Ever. The K-Pop band's reference comes when Ben and Devi discuss an alliance during Model UN. The characters refer to each other as North and South Korea. "Imagine how powerful they'd be. You'd have surface-to-air missiles and also, BTS," Ben says. Devi replies, "I feel you. World domination." World domination indeed!

Riverdale:

A not-so-subtle plug of Netflix was seen in the second half of the series when Devi introduces her cousin Kamala to Riverdale. Watching her binge-watch the whole thing and having all kind of reactions to it felt like seeing ourselves in the mirror.

The Big Bang Theory:

Another not-so-subtle reference was of The Big Bang Theory. Kamala works at CalTech and soon or later, Devi's mother pokes fun at the institute by saying she knows all that goes on at the campus for she has watched The Big Bang Theory.

What were the other references you came across while watching Never Have I Ever? Let us know in the comments below.

