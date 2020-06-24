  1. Home
Never Have I Ever Quiz: How well do you know the Mindy Kaling show? Are you a fan or a novice?

As we celebrate Mindy Kaling's birthday today, Take the Never Have I Ever Quiz and find out how well do you know her show?
June 24, 2020
Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever stirred up a storm on the internet the day it dropped on Netflix. Starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in the lead, the show revolves around a young girl named Devi who has legit ultimate teenage problems! Grieving over losing her father, staying a step ahead of her arch-enemy Ben at school, impressing her crush Paxton and dealing with her strict mother, Devi is just like all of us! Never Have I Ever received a roaring response ever since it released, courtesy Mindy Kaling. The show wouldn't have been the same if it were not for the creator. So as we celebrate Mindy Kaling's 41st birthday today, let's see how many of you can pass the Never Have I Ever Quiz.

Take the Mindy Kaling's show Never Have I Ever Quiz and find out are you a fan or a novice?

(Note: If the Quiz is not visible, CLICK HERE)

Credits :Pinkvilla

