Never Have I Ever Season 2: Are you Team Paxton or Team Ben? VOTE & COMMENT

As Never Have I Ever Season 2's finale revealed who Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) ends up with, we're curious to know if you're Team Paxton (Darren Barnet) or Team Ben (Jaren Lewison). Vote in our poll and comment below.

Step aside Twilight fans with your Team Edward vs. Team Jacob, there's another cinematic crush battle in town that fans just can't get over; Team Paxton or Team Ben! Never Have I Ever Season 2, which dropped last week, saw the cherished Netflix series' fandom divided one more time between Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) quirky love interests, just like our chaotically confused protagonist herself. On one hand, we have Paxton (Darren Barnet), Sherman Oaks High's resident jock, and on the other hand, we have Ben (Jaren Lewison), Devi's competitive frenemy.

Interestingly, Never Have I Ever's latest season saw some major character development when it comes to Paxton, given the fact that his swimming career is in jeopardy after an injury at Devi's behest. Paxton showcases himself as much more than a 'Greek God' abs-baring popular teen, especially in an episode dedicated for him (Gigi Hadid is his celebrity narrator of choice!) where he dips into unchartered territories, which is the possibility of actually studying and getting good grades. While initially resistant to Devi's feelings, after she two-timed him with Ben, Paxton falls deeper for his classmate when she tutors him and gives him some harsh but much-needed advice. From friends with benefits to actual boyfriend-girlfriend, Paxton being Devi's date at prom and making their will they-won't they relationship official had fans squealing with sheer joy!

However, an argument could be made about Paxton's ill-treatment towards Devi just because she's not one of the cool kids. In enters Ben! Just like Paxton, Ben, too, is miffed with Devi for two-timing him and indulges in a relationship with the new Indian student in school, Aneesa (Megan Suri) aka Devi 2.0. Devi's jealousy comes blazing through as she tries and fails miserably to intervene in her ex-boyfriend's new love story. However, Ben still very much has feelings for Devi, no matter how hard he tries to deny them and eventually realises that she's the one for him. Alas, it's bad timing as Paxton gets the girl, instead! Ben fans still believe that his heroic actions in Never Have I Ever Season 1 is evidence enough that he's the healthier choice for Devi while Paxton fans argue that Ben only wanted to rekindle with Devi after he found out that Aneesa is not as smart as him.

This begs the question Never Have I Ever fans; Are you Team Paxton or Team Ben? Vote in our poll below and don't forget to let Pinkvilla know why you picked the particular teenage heartthrob in the comments section below.

