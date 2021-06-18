Never Have I Ever Season 2 Trailer: Devi's dilemma over Paxton & Ben gets a dramatic and fun twist

The trailer of the second season of Never Have I Ever showcases Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Devi return with her dating dilemma and high-school drama.

The second season of the much-awaited teen drama series, Never Have I Ever is all set to drop in July and ahead of the same, a trailer of the series has now been dropped on Netflix. The show will have Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Devi return with bigger problems than before as now she's dealing with the attention of two boys, Paxton (Darren Barnet) and Ben (Jaren Lewison).

As seen towards the end of the first season, Devi now finds herself in a weird 'double dating' situation that is surely going to get her in trouble. Devi's mom, Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan)on the other hand, returns with her strict rules as she catches her daughter kissing Ben.

Just when you think, there's enough drama in Devi's life, a new high school student takes away her thunder as the newbie is another Indian-American student, Devi claims "prettier" and "cooler."

Check out the trailer of season 2 here:

Devi, just like season one, once again has her gal pals to get through it all as Lee Rodriguez's Fabiola and Ramona Young's Eleanor help her make the right choice between Ben and Paxton. The second season's trailer previews a cool pros and cons board that Devi makes to choose between the two guys and well let's just say that's only the start of her trying to make the complicated decision of choosing between them. We also get a glimpse of Fabiola and Eleanor's budding relationships in the trailer.

The series, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, returns to Netflix for its second season on July 15, 2021.

