Never Have I Ever Season 3: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan hopes to explore THIS side of Devi if the show gets renewed

After Never Have I Ever's season 2 release, here's what Maitreyi Ramakrishnan hopes to see in the next season.

Mindy Kaling's teen drama, Never Have I Ever recently released its second season and after binging on the same, fans are now hopeful for the show's return for a third part. While the second season saw Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Devi double dating her two high-school crushes, not only fans but also the cast members of the show have given it a thought as to what season 3 could offer. The show's lead star, Maitreyi particularly would love to see a different side of Devi if the show does get renewed for another season.

While Netflix hasn't yet officially announced a third season, Ramakrishnan hopes that we get to see Devi in a different light in the third part, particularly minus the messy love triangle that the show's first two seasons have explored. While talking about the same in her recent interview, Maitreyi told ET, "I would love to see Devi begin to, like, stand up for herself more. We saw a little glimpse of that when she had her little dream sequence with her dad, right? And then her dad said, 'This is not you, this isn't who you are.' When she says, 'Are you mad at me?' That's her first question out of her mind because she doesn't want people to be mad at her. She's sick and tired of people being mad at her all the time."

The actress further added how in the second season we only got a glimpse of Devi trying to hold her own and said, "She stood her ground with her morals and we don't really see that prior to that. It'd be cool to dive into that more", via ET.

While Maitreyi seems to be excited to explore Devi's maturity, the showrunner, Lang Fisher commented on what the third season could show us relating to the character's love life and said, "The biggest one is what's Devi going to be as an actual girlfriend in a real relationship with someone who's much more experienced than she is?"

The second season of the show was released on July 15 on Netflix and consists of 10 episodes. Among the major guest-stars on the show, the second season's biggest highlight has been Gigi Hadid's addition as a voice actor.

ALSO READ: Never Have I Ever Season 2 Review: Devi Vishwakumar's second chaotic chapter is unapologetically delectable

Share your comment ×