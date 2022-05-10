Never Have I Ever Season 3: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan starrer gets a release date; Deets inside

Looks like Devi is in for a very difficult summer. Never Have I Ever, the coming-of-age dramedy starring Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, will return for season 3 on August 12, Netflix announced on Sunday as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Fest. The fourth and final season is scheduled to debut in 2023.

However, new photos of cast members Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Richa Moorjani, Poorna Jagannathan, Lee Rodriguez, and Ramona Young have also been released, and it appears that Devi (Ramakrishnan) and Paxton (Barnet) are doing well after Paxton accidentally hit Devi with his car in the season 2 finale.

Meanwhile, Poorna Jagannathan, who portrays Devi's mother Nalini, Richa Moorjani, who plays Devi's lovely, PhD-candidate cousin Kamala, and Jaren Lewison, who plays Devi's friend and one-time sort-of lover, all return for Season 3. And, of course, there's Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida, a popular student and swimming star who, at the conclusion of last season, chose to take a chance on a relationship with Devi.

New photos from the third season tease forthcoming events in Devi and her companions' life. For starters, it seems that she and Aneesa (Megan Suri) are now true friends, with the new girl spotted hanging out in Devi's room with her other companions. Des (Anirudh Pisharody), a private school student and rookie this season, seems to be another fresh face who might perhaps put a wrench in the works. Interestingly, the show is also expected to return for a fourth and final season sometime in 2023, likely in the summertime if it follows the pattern of the first three seasons.

