Never Have I Ever Season 4: What to expect from final season? Release date, time, and more REVEALED

Never Have I Ever is a popular comedy-drama that centers around the complicated life of an Indian American teenage girl. The much-loved show features Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school student who gets into difficult situations due to her short-tempered nature.

Never Have I Ever will end after its fourth season, which will be released in 2023. The upcoming season of Never Have I Ever promises to be as dramatic and intense as its previous ones. The announcement came along with a teaser for Season 3, which debuted on August 12, 2022, from co-creator Mindy Kaling.

In the Season 4 trailer, which debuted on May 9, Devi and Ben are shown taking their romance to the new level in the forthcoming season. A preview of Devi and her friends' future activities after high school graduation is also shown. From the trailer, it looks like she is making the most of her remaining high school years and the relationships she has established so far while doing this. In the upcoming season, it will be interesting to find out if Devi's Princeton ambitions come true as she contemplates her future.

When will Season 4 be released?

Never Have I Ever’s last season is going to be the wittiest and funniest of all the seasons, as well as being equally touching. The episodes of the final season will premiere on June 8 on Netflix and fans are at the edge of their seats as they wait for it.

What to expect?

The cast is anticipated to remain the same in the forthcoming season of ‘Never Have I Ever’. Devi's team at Sherman Oaks High School will also include Jaren Lewison (Ben), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola), and Ramona Young (Eleanor). In addition to this, Devi will be surrounded by family at home, including Richa Moorjani who plays Devi's cousin Kamala and Poorna Jagannathan who plays Devi's mother Nalini. Naturally, Paxton will be away at college, but he'll surely find a way to keep tugging at our heartstrings.

Additionally, Devi might have a brand-new romantic interest, Ethan. Micheal Cimino, who is known for his role as "Love, Victor" is introduced as Ethan in the teaser. There isn't much information available on him, but based on appearances, he and Devi might be dating.

