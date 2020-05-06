Never Have I Ever star Darren Barnet aka Paxton reveals he gets DMs from fans asking him to take his shirt off

Never Have I Ever actor Darren Barnet aka Paxton gets talking about the kind of DMs he gets and well, it sure seems to be interesting, among other things, of course.

Never Have I Ever released on Netflix a few days ago and apart from the fact that it has been creating quite a buzz because it is a teenage drama, actor Darren Barnet aka Paxton seems to have caught everyone's attention. The first-generation Indian-American teenage girl drama is actually inspired by Mindy Kaling's own childhood and Darren plays a hottie from, who is a popular swimmer and eventually, has Devi (the lead) gushing over him.

He told Page Six, “I took the role knowing that they wanted Paxton to be more than that, so I don’t mind that that’s what catches the eye about him. Shamelessly, he’s kind of a thirst trap, but I love that they humanize him and they let me humanize him and you see that there is a lot more to him than that. I just love that they gave me room to play and dig deeper than his abs.” Apart from that, he also brought to our attention some of his creepy DMs, his following shooting up in such a short time, and more.

He said, “Every time I refresh them there’s probably like a 100 or 200 more. The ones that are sweet and just admiring the show I try to reply to and tell them thank you from the bottom of my heart. The ones that are asking me to take my shirt off, I usually don’t open. But yeah it’s been a lot.” About the creepiest DM, he says, “I think one of them sending me pictures of my sisters and being like, ‘I wish I was your sister,’” remembered Barnet.

ALSO READ: Never Have I Ever: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani and team have a fun time in these BTS photos

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Netflix

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×