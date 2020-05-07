Never Have I Ever star Darren Barnet OPENS UP about Paxton and Devi's blossoming feelings

Never Have I Ever actor Darren Barnet talks about Paxton and Devi's bond in the Mindy Kaling series.

After Peter Kavinsky, Paxton Hall-Yoshida of Netflix's Never Have I Ever is the next big thing! The sports jock might be lacking a little in the brain department but this incredibly good looking guy makes up for it with his charm. While Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi shone in the Mindy Kaling comedy-drama series, Darren Barnet raised the mercury levels with his good looks and of course, his abs! The show revolves around Devi, an Indian American girl with ultimate teenage problems. School life, issues with BFFs, feud with Ben, a strict mother, and whatnot? Being a topper at school, Devi desperately wants to change her image and look cool.

In the first few episodes, one finds Devi drooling over Paxton and daydreaming about him every hour of the day, who wouldn't? Devi's dream comes true when her classmates think she's actually dating Paxton and she becomes the 'Miss Popular' at school. There seems to be a new bond blossoming between Paxton and Devi when they befriend each other. Enter, Ben. Devi's former arch-enemy but now kinda her lover! Never Have I Ever ended with Devi ending up kissing Ben with Paxton waiting outside her house on the other end. Talking about the same in an interview with ET, Darren Barnet who plays the role of Paxton reveals about his character and his equation with Devi.

When asked about his character Paxton's feelings for Devi in the final scene of Never Have I Ever, Darren Barnet reveals what Paxton would have done if he got to meet Devi outside her home. "I don't know if Paxton quite would've been able to get the words out. I think he just wanted to be around her, to really see if these feelings were correct," he said. "I think maybe he needed to see her and look her in the eyes, and realize if his feelings that he was feeling at that moment were real, or if he's caught in the heat of the moment, you know? I don't think he would've known until he looked her in the eyes when she opened the door," Darren said.

Also Read: Never Have I Ever: Memes on Maitreyi Ramakrishnan starrer show will make you want to binge watch it

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×