Never Have I Ever star Darren Barnet REVEALS his thoughts on whether Devi should be Team Paxton or Team Ben

While Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is Team Devi when quizzed if she would be Team Paxton or Team Ben, Darren Barnett, who plays Paxton added his two cents on the ship wars.

One of the recent web series to leave a positive mark on its viewers has to be the vibrant comedy-drama, by Mindy Kailing, Never Have I Ever. Through the series, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar, Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida and Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross have become household names. One of the most interesting angles in terms of storyline that has viewers hooked is the love triangle set between Devi, Paxton and Ben. While Ben is Devi's arch-nemesis, Paxton is her teenage crush.

With every love triangle, there's picking sides for fans and in this case, it's Team Paxton or Team Ben. When Variety had earlier asked Maitreyi, whose team she was on, the 18-year-old actress proudly stated that she was Team Devi. Darren was recently asked his thoughts on Ramakrishnan's answer to which, the 29-year-old actor told Variety, "I love that because there are so many arguments for both but at the end of the day, I think Devi could get whoever she wanted. Ben has been so awful to her the entire time and, at the end, he still has a girlfriend."

"Paxton’s always turned a blind eye to her and thinks he’s better than her and cooler than her, so there’s something there where maybe Paxton doesn’t deserve her. Being Team Devi – she doesn’t need a guy to define her or make her better or fulfill her," Barnet added.

Credits :Variety

